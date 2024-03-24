Seeing people I admire work makes me a better professional

MIAMI.- The Guatemalan actor Arturo Castro returns to the small screen through Prime Video the platform of streaming that they release Road Housea remake of film namesake from 1989.

The film, directed by Doug Liman, and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, tells the story of Dalton, a former UFC fighter who, in the midst of his goal of leading his life away from violence, ends up working as a bar bouncer in the Keys. Florida where he must prevent a criminal group from destroying the place.

In the production, Castro plays Moe, one of the members of the band led by millionaire Brandt. However, under the rough appearance that the Latin exponent allows us to appreciate, critics classify his character as an innocent and fun figure, because in the midst of the tension of violent scenes his dialogues are present to give a touch of humor.

But, for Castro, the opportunity to be part of this production is one more sign that fighting for what you want always pays off. I always felt that if it could happen to someone, why couldn’t it happen to me?, he commented in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMRICAS.

Teamwork

The 38-year-old performer, who made his way into the Hollywood industry with his participation in the series Broad Cityassured that being surrounded by a cast and crew like the one that formed Road House was inspiring.

I always had the idea that I was going to work with people I admired, but when you see it come true you are amazed. We all get along super well. Connor McGregor is very kind, very gentle and very humble. Jake has a leadership role and a very precise and professional work ethic. And Doug Liman is a sweetheart and a genius, watching him work was very inspiring, I said.

In that sense, Castro highlighted that the effort that each one put into their roles was exceptional.

I don’t want to tell you that it is easy to do this. I wouldn’t be being fair to the effort required to make a film because it is a lot. What I can say is that the process was very nice. It wasn’t soul-crushing, it was just a: I’m having a good time working hard. When you are having a good time you feel that the work becomes lighter.

Likewise, he indicated that he did not consider that this production urged him to face any personal or professional challenge. I did not see it as a personal challenge, because the feeling of gratitude was much greater than any difficulty it could present.

There is nothing more to take away than them, that human experience of watching these professionals work. It is an inspiration, and I don’t say it this way because it is an interview; It’s just that seeing how Doug Liman’s brain works for shots and seeing other professionals how they are responsible with their movements, that’s what I take away. Seeing people I admire work makes me a better professional.

The perseverance

If something marked Arturo Castro on this occasion, it was being able to have the landscapes of the Dominican Republic as his office.

I had never recorded before in the Dominican Republic and that was great. Dominicans taste so nice, and the food is so tasty, and the beaches are so beautiful. It was hard to believe that this was my office.

See those sunsets and be on a beautiful boat. I had finished recording, which is what I like to do the most, and we had three hours back from the trip and I was in a hammock on a boat, he recalled.

As a Latino reference in the Hollywood industry, Arturo Castro reminded all those who dream of achieving success that it is important not to give up. There is no plan B. If you have a plan B, go do that, baby, because when the going gets tough, plan B gets a lot more attractive.

Simply if you decided to do this, you have to cut the safety net, throw yourself into the abyss and believe that it will happen to you. Still, if in the end you decide not to do it, wouldn’t you prefer to think and have the satisfaction that you went all out? That would be my recommendation, there is no plan B and you have to dream big because sometimes dreams come true, he said.

Finally, Castro hopes that the film can position itself as one of the most viewed on the platform.

I want it to be bigger than Titanic. I want people to watch it hundreds of times and cry every time my character leaves a scene.