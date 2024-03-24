Marieta’s new life after Temptation Island

Marieta and Lex landed on The Island of Temptations to occupy the place left vacant by Alba and Rober after their abandonment. Despite arriving halfway through the contest, both managed become two of the undisputed protagonists of the seventh edition when falling into temptation with their respective singles. After a heart-stopping final bonfire, the couple chose to separate their paths after he decided to go hand in hand with his temptress Gabriela.

Waiting to find out what happened to Marieta and Lex eight months after recording The Island of Temptations, an outcome that we will know this Tuesday on Telecinco, The young woman tells on her social networks what her new life is like after the incipient fame she is experiencing outside of reality.

The one from Elche explains that she has studies in nursing assistant. When she filmed Temptation Island she worked in a hospital, I had to do all the May shifts to be able to go to the program. Then he doubled a lot. When I meant that I worked a lot at night, I meant this. I worked night shifts many days, many hours, she explains.

His profession is his great passion and that is why he intends not to leave it, although he will combine it with other jobs that may arise as a result of his strong media exposure and that may benefit him financially. So much so that Marieta He has already accepted his first job outside of the healthcare field. to be the protagonist of the new video clip by Manuel Corts, the son of Raquel Bollo and Chiquetete.

A very cool experience with Manuel Cortés participating in a video clip with this piece of song from one of the greatest. Thank you all for giving me such a good time and making it so easy for me. You don’t know how nervous I was. Have you heard it yet?, writes the young woman on her Instagram profile.

On her days off, Marieta also makes the most of her image by performing gigs in some clubs near her town. And of course, as an influencer on his social networks since he has more than 250,000 followersa figure that allows you to carry out a variety of advertising actions that bring you juicy economic benefits.

Your experience at LIDLT

Related news

Temptation Island will always be a part of me. It has made me feel every pore of my skin and savor each day as if it were my last. And it has made me live a love that I will never be able to forget, says Marieta regarding her experience in the Dominican Republic. The island of temptations will always be you and me. We will be those two human people who loved each other very much, but not well. The island will always be that iconic final bonfire that will never be forgotten. The island of temptations has given birth to my new life, so beautiful, difficult and different from before, he concludes.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.