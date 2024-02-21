Liverpool complete comeback to cling to top spot in England

LIVERPOOL.- Liverpool came back in the second half to beat Luton 4-1 on Wednesday to open a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League. England.

Down 1-0 at halftime, Liverpool rallied at Anfield thanks to goals in a 125-second span from Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, giving the home team the lead in the 58th minute.

Colombian attacker Luis Díaz added a third goal for the Reds. He did it before the eyes of his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, who celebrated in the stadium with a Liverpool shirt, 2 and a half months after being freed by members of a guerrilla group that kidnapped him in northern Colombia. .

Harvey Elliott closed the account in the 90th.

Jurgen Klopp.jpg Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in Liverpool. Nigel French/PA via AP

Ultimately, it was a strong response from an injury-depleted Liverpool side following title rivals Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Brentford on Tuesday. This left Liverpool, City and Arsenal separated by just two points in a three-way race for the championship.

Liverpool maintains a distance of four points over City and five ahead of Arsenal, but has one game more.

Key absences at Liverpool:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was without Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, among others, for this match. Liverpool suffered at times against a Luton that appealed to a strong mark.

On one of those dangerous occasions, Tahith Chong burst into the area and fired a shot that was repelled by the legs of goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher. The rebound was served to Chiedozie Ogbene, who pushed the ball into the back of the net in the 12th minute.

Liverpool wasted a lot of chances before the break due to weak finishing or poor decision making in the final third.

The Reds will face Chelsea in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

Source: AP