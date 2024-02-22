Was Alexei Navalny murdered with a blow to the heart?

MOSCOW.- According to Vladimir Osechkin founder of the human rights group Gulag.net, there is a possibility that the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny has been the victim of an unconventional murder technique: a punch to the heart. Technique previously taught to intelligence agents of the former Soviet Union.

Osechkin, backed by an extensive network of informants inside Russian prisons and official agencies, suggests that Russian authorities may have kept Navalny exposed to the cold before inflicting the fatal blow to his heart. This theory, according to review The Times, It is based on comments from an anonymous source who worked in the penal colony of the Arctic Circle, where the prominent Russian opponent died, and who stated that Navalni’s body had bruises consistent with said technique.

On the other hand, Navalny’s team has not yet commented on these claims, while his wife, Yulia Navalnaia, continues to maintain the belief that the Russian opponent was poisoned with Novichok. So far, reports of bruises on Navalny’s body remain without official confirmation.

Navalni’s mother takes legal action

The mother of the late opposition leader took legal action to demand the accelerated delivery of her son’s body. The legal move comes after she previously asked ruler Vladimir Putin to intervene in the matter. The Salekhard Court, close to the place of Navalny’s death, scheduled a closed hearing for March 4 to examine the lawsuit filed by the opponent’s mother.

The Russian politician, considered the Kremlin’s main rival, died suddenly in the Polar Wolf Arctic prison on February 16. Both Navalny’s widow and his team hold Putin directly responsible for ordering the murder of his main political opponent. However, the Kremlin rejects these accusations, calling them baseless and rude.

Source: With information from The Times