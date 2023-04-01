Liverpool & United are vying for Thuram’s brother

Khéphren Thuram has made it onto the wish lists of other prominent clubs. According to ‘RMC’, Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Newcastle United have the OGC Nice midfielder on their shopping lists. After the brother of Bundesliga professional Marcus Thuram, Juventus Turin, RB Leipzig and AS Roma put out feelers at the beginning of the year.

As a possible transfer fee, RMC is talking about 40 million euros. Thuram is tied to Nice until 2025. In addition, the 22-year-old recently rose to become a French national team player. At Nice, the 1.92 meter tall right foot is the undisputed regular player and top performer. In the current season, the six have had ten goals in 39 appearances.

