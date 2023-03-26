Lochauer Missionskreis invites you again to the “Soup Day” in the rectory

Lochau. The “Soup Day” on Palm Sunday is a tradition in Lochau. On April 2nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the mission group of the parish and the working group of Catholic soldiers invite you to delicious soups and homemade cakes in the parish hall.

The menu includes home-made pancake soup, goulash soup and barley soup from the military kitchen, plus Wienerle with bread for the children, and for dessert, of course, great pieces of cake and coffee. After a three-year break due to corona, it is a matter of course for many residents of Lochau: This Sunday “the whole family” eats in the parish hall.

As has been the case for many years, the proceeds from this soup day will benefit ongoing parish projects around the world. These include Concordia’s social projects in Eastern Europe and a children’s home in Barati/Romania, the home of Pastor Cristinel Dobos. New on the list of recipients of donations is the diocesan foundation Brothers and Sisters in Need, in particular the project “Hunger in Malawi/Malambo” in Southeast Africa.