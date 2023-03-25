Earth Hour 2023: SANY Highlights Electrification Development and Promotes Hydrogen Action Plan to Build Green Future

Sany Group

BEIJING, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Millions of people around the world will join one of the largest environmental movements on March 25 and turn off the power for Earth Hour. Addressing global climate challenges, SANY Group (“SANY”), a leading global manufacturer of heavy machinery, is committed to advancing electrification by promoting an action plan for the use of hydrogen energy for the planet.

The climate crisis has accelerated the global transition to clean and new energy. Although electric vehicles continue to gain prominence, the energy transition is still being held back by non-environmentally friendly fossil fuels. In order to free itself from this dependency, SANY paves new paths through scientific research.

Going Green and Beyond: SANY’s Hydrogen Action Plan to Promote a Clean Future

SANY has set itself the ambitious goal of becoming China’s largest integrated hydrogen solution provider in five years and leading the global transformation of the industry. To do this, the company is creating a comprehensive hydrogen industry chain covering equipment for green production, storage, transportation and fueling.

SANY Hydrogen, the company’s hydrogen energy subsidiary, will focus on advancing technological innovation for core technology and achieving closed supply chain across the industry ecosystem to support China’s dual carbon target of 2030 and 2060.

In March, SANY Hydrogen signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Guangtai Hydrogen Energy for the first 2,000kg capacity hydrogen fueling station in Shanghai, leveraging SANY’s technological strengths to fuel Guangtai Hydrogen Energy’s logistics vehicle operations and meet hydrogen fueling needs serve.

The station plans to install dual-meter 35MPa hydrogen dispensers, with an average hydrogen refueling rate of 2 kg per minute. Upon completion, the company will serve the hydrogen refueling needs of 300 logistics vehicles of various tonnage and support Guangtai Hydrogen Energy’s cold chain logistics operations in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The station’s explosion-proof level will reach IICT4 with excellent safety devices, including automatic hydrogenation process control, hydrogen leakage detection, alarm and shutdown to ensure worry-free operation, especially in environments with a temperature range of -20 to 55 degrees Celsius.

In 2020, SANY launched its first hydrogen-powered mixer and tipper truck at its lighthouse factory in Shaoyang, marking the group’s first step into the “era of hydrogen”. In 2022, SANY established the first integrated station for hydrogen production and Hydrogenization in Hunan Province and delivered the first batch of heavy-duty trucks with hydrogen fuel cells to Yueyang City.

Electrified Highway: Anchoring the Future of Heavy-Duty Freight

China’s first electrified highway demonstration line was recently completed by SANY, CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Research Institute and Tsinghua University in Hunan Province. The milestone project opens up a new path for heavy-duty traffic.

SANY has designed, developed and manufactured the vehicles as well as the core systems and owns full intellectual property rights.

The demonstration line has two lanes, goes in two directions and has a street width of seven meters. It has 53 pillars and a substation that supports the 1.8-kilometer contact network. The electrified highway offers a wide range of road condition scenarios to test vehicle performance, including ramps, bumpy, overgrown and wet roads.

With a catenary network similar to that of rail transport, the electrified highway will be operated directly through the catenary network to realize “charging while driving”. Compared with pure electric heavy-duty trucks powered by electric batteries, the new vehicle can avoid low-temperature effects while maintaining energy efficiency increase by 6 percent.

As the Earth Hour raises awareness of climate change, SANY is committed to addressing these challenges with concrete actions and driving the development of its hydrogen energy portfolio to create a greener future for the planet.

