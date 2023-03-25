A lawyer from La Plata denounced a drug and trafficking network that would operate through Telegram

The lawyer from La Plata Cristian Hugo Pettorosso denounced a network of drugs, arms sales and prostitution of minors that works through Telegram in Villa La Angostura. The presentation of the lawyer generated a scandal in Neuquen and promises to scale at the country level.

“On Telegram there is an account that has more than 2,600 followers where all kinds of drugs, weapons and prostitution of minors are sold in Villa la Angostura”assured Pettorosso in the media of that province.

As reported by the site L.M. Cipollettithe lawyer had alerted about these facts, but later he appeared before the local authorities of Social Development and before the Ombudsman for the Rights of Children and Adolescents to expand the complaint.

In his presentation, he added an extremely important piece of information that may be key to the investigation: A man would offer adolescents money in exchange for engaging in drug dealing activities.

After gathering all the evidence, the criminal lawyer accompanied a woman who sponsors two girls as young as 13 who would be victims of the crime of trafficking, but because they were under 18 years of age, no further details were provided. Until now, the only thing that transpired is that the accused is a man who has a business premises in a neighborhood of Villa La Angostura.

In the complaint, Pettorosso explains that he brought new evidence “for the purposes that they deem appropriate in compliance with Law 2302, and exercising effective judicial protection of young women and adolescents who appear in publications of offers of sexual services and consumption of illegal drugs”. “The investigations are all open. It now remains to wait for the authorities to work, because what is happening is also the responsibility of the justice operators, who have not warned from the blindness of their public offices, what everyone knew,” he completed. .

It should be noted that days ago the pot was uncovered with a presentation that the same lawyer had made before Social Development authorities, where he showed how through Telegram Marijuana, cocaine, crystal, LSD, mushrooms, weapons were sold and even adolescent sexual services were offered. “The investigations are all open. It now remains to wait for the authorities to work, because what is happening is also the responsibility of the Justice operators, who have not warned since the blindness of their public offices, what everyone knew,” concluded the lawyer from La Plata