“Leave him alone!” : the cry from the heart of Vincent Lagaf’ on Pierre Palmade (VIDEO)

Guest on the set of the show What an era! on France 2, Vincent Lagaf’ did not hesitate to intervene when the Pierre Palmade affair was mentioned.
This Saturday, March 25, Léa Salamé and her acolytes once again had the honor of receiving distinguished guests for the new issue of What an era! on France 2. Indeed, the presenter welcomed at her table the famous animator Right priceVincent Lagaf’. The comedian came to promote his autobiography, My name was Frank, in which he recounts his incredible journey and the dramatic story of his birth. Made pregnant at the age of 18 by her head of department, a married man, her biological mother entrusted her to public assistance a few weeks after her birth. After more than two years at the orphanage, little Franck will be adopted by a couple who will decide to change his first name and call him Vincent… In addition to Vincent Lagaf’, they were also invited to What a time! the journalist Tristan Waleckx, the singer Enrico Macias, the novelist Violette d’Urso, the government spokesperson Olivier Véran and the actress Laure Calamy, who has also uttered a big rant against the pension reform. And Vincent Lagaf’ also gave a rant, but on a completely different subject.
“Leave him alone!“
Bouncing on the fact that Laure Calamy is starring in the film Good behavior by Jonathan Barré – in theaters this Wednesday, March 29 –, the comedian from What an era! Paul de Saint-Sernin got up to launch one of his quirky interventions: “Laure Calamy, if I tell you ‘driver’ et ‘car accident’do you think about your film with the Palmashow or the fact thatat this time, for Palmade it’s hot ?“, he launched. And while the actress burst out laughing, her neighbor, Vincent Lagaf’ retorted not without weariness: “Leave him alone!“ And this intervention did not fail to challenge Léa Salamé!
Vincent Lagaf’ asks for a little respite for Pierre Palmade
Although he is fond of jokes of all kinds and that this intervention made him smile, Vincent Lagaf ‘is still allowed to put the kibosh. Intrigued by this reaction, Léa Salamé invited the host to develop it, recalling that the latter rubbed shoulders with Pierre Palmade during his career. “I worked (with him). We were never friends but we started together. I took him to open for Belgium. (…) It’s dramatic what happens to him but leave him alone! (…) There is nothing to complain about (about what he did), just, let justice take its course and don’t add more“, he simply asked.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.