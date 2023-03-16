Look for Royal Caribbean to expand sales with Alexa

Tourism and technology. “Alexa, open Royal Caribbean”, then start the conversation with the voice assistant in search of the best cruise travel experience.

The vice president of the firm Royal Caribbean for Latin America and the Caribbean, Alberto Muñoz, presented this Wednesday the new purchase alternative, in principle, only for the Mexican market.

“Mexico is one of the most important countries for the group. Even 50% of our international itineraries pass through a port. Cozumel has great penetration to reach the entire Riviera Maya,” he said.

To date, the brand has 36 vessels, which represents an offer of more than 96,000 cabins that pass through some 240 ports around the world and last year served 4.6 million guests in the process of recovery after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the first phase, a person who interacts with the voice service will receive, in less than 24 hours, via email, a quote for the experience according to their preferences. In later stages, response times will be shorter and increasingly direct.

“Faced with a new tourism in which the integration of technology has made travel more flexible, from search and planning to finding new ways to satisfy tourists, the innovation of Royal Caribbean by MyVoiceTravel will allow exploring new markets, and simplifying the experience for users of the skill”, he reported at a press conference.

According to the manager, from the launch they will be able to count on the information of their clients to make the appropriate proposals to the person who makes the purchase decision, for which they promise to be more receptive.

“When we have more clarity on the profiles with this skill, we will see how we will communicate with them. In these times, it can even be a child who motivates a trip and tells his parents: I want to go on this cruise. Eventually they can be our ambassadors”, added Muñoz.

For his part, the vice president of MyVoiceTravel, Mirko Marmai, explained that the new skill is available on any Alexa-enabled device.

My Voice Travel was created in 2019, in the United States, as the first voice-activated travel assistant to book or buy plane tickets and accommodation to any destination.

