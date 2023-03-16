Paulina Rubio recounted how her casual arrival at Timbiriche was

Paulina Rubio explained that her arrival in Timbiriche was something that catapulted her cart (Instagram/Paulinarubio)

Singer paulina rubio during an interview he recalled key moments in his career, detailing how he came to Timbiriche and he also talked about his mother, the actress Susana Dosamantes who passed away in mid-2022. Lastly, he spoke of his children and the resemblance they have with her and her brother Enrique.

the golden girl is currently on a media tour, appearing on shows like Today and even gave an exclusive interview to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infantewhich was broadcast live on First hand.

During the brief space he had with the owner of the broadcast, Paulina Rubio talked about what it meant having lost his mother Susana Dosamantes, who accompanied her from her beginnings in the artistic medium. “Magna, beautiful, divine, very lucky to have had her. My love that was my mother and here we are,” said the singer, who was moved to remember the late actress.

What most caught the attention of the viewers was the story made by the interpreter of the theme The last good-byewhere he clarified how his arrival to the Timbiriche group was like directly and without having to be part of the Artistic Education Center (CEA) of Televisa.

“I entered Timbiriche at once, I was in my mother’s dressing room while she was doing Amalia Batista. I was doing my homework and I started to see that the children were lining up very long, I went, I lined up and it was for the band. And I stayed at the first call”, commented Paulina Rubio regarding the unusual way to start her career as a singer.

The singer detailed how the nickname “La Chica Dorada” was placed on her (Instagram/Paulinarubio)

“They told my mom that I had already gone to a casting and that I had stayed, that I had to return”, were the statements of the golden girlwho added that the actress Susana Dosamantes was unaware of her audition and took her by surprise.

The singer calls this moment as the trigger on his waysomething that led her to success and for which she does not regret despite the fact that it was something that stole a part of her childhood, she even mentioned that It is something that makes her very happy and that she enjoys too much.

He also recalled how he was given the nickname of the golden girlsame as was said by Guillermo Vazquez Villalobosone of his mother’s mentors, while they were in a meeting in the family’s Penthouse located in the Pedregal, in Mexico City.

“I feel very blessed and I love being able to think about new projects, in a musical with my songsin a biopic (biographical film) with my story, in a documentary of how I rediscovered reality, there are many things that I want to offer the public”, pointed out the singer of Not a single word about the projects you have planned for the future.

The artist highlighted that she left Mexico due to the ambition he had to conquer a new market, after believing that in his native country he had already achieved everything. Lastly, she talked about her children and her role as a mother.

She remembered her mother, actress Susana Dosamantes, who accompanied her throughout her career (Photo: Instagram/@paulinarubio)

“They have something of their dad but they both look alike, they are very similar between the two. In character they are completely different; Eros is me and Nico is similar to Enrique”, clarified Paulina, making a comparison of her son with his uncle, Paulina’s brother, Enrique Rubio.

He ended by mentioning that the separation from his partners helped him to learn, so He does not regret having shared with any of themsomething that his mother taught him, emphasizing that time would not return to be able to choose them better.