Lords of the Fallen: Elden Ring competitor will be sublime and proves it

After a first half-hearted attempt, Lords of the Fallen will soon return to consoles and PC. The souls-like took advantage of Epic’s last conference to show itself once again. Or rather, show us how he intends to impress us by using the Unreal Engine 5. And it looks very impressive.

Lords of the Fallen dazzles us under Unreal Engine 5

The Unreal Engine 5 is an extremely powerful tool. Not only does it make life easier for developers, but as a bonus it allows them to tweak their models with insane precision. In the case of Lords of the Fallen, the Unreal Engine 5 is used on many points. The management of the light, for example, benefits from an extremely realistic rendering, while the sets and the characters are teeming with details.

More the game goes even further and will take advantage of the power of the Unreal Engine to offer two intertwined universes. The studio claims to have developed widgets to allow its artists to simultaneously create the two universes so that they can form a coherent whole.

A serious competitor to Elden Ring? In any case, it is inspired by

On the player side, it will be possible to travel from one world to another in real time using a lantern. The latter will be of paramount importance throughout the game, as will the two worlds, Axiom, the “main” universe, and Umbral, the much darker and horrifying parallel world.

The game is intended to be an interconnected open world like an Elden Ring. The developers have also admitted that Lords of the Fallen would come very close in terms of level design. We are therefore entitled to hope for a gigantic and sprawling universe full of secrets. But that still remains to be seen since FromSoftware has set the bar very high with its GOTY 2022. The latter will soon have the right to a big DLC, and even a little brother, since a new game has been confirmed, although We don’t yet know what exactly it is.

In all cases, Lords of the Fallen plan to hit hard. The franchise had already taken a step in 2014, but the software, although honest, had not met with the expected success. Let’s hope this comeback changes the game this time.

Lords of the Fallen is expected on PS5 Xbox Series and PC later this year with no specific date yet.