Civil Protection with new website and mobile application

A new page, announced during the celebration of the 16th anniversary of ANEPC, will be available at the address (www.prociv.gov.pt), will have customizable access areas and will focus, according to the technique of ANEPC Catarina Costa Roque, with the aim of making the user’s browsing experience more “fluid and consistent”.

According to Catarina Costa Roque, the new channels aim to “modernize the digital presence of civil protection”, offering the user a “faster and better” way of accessing Civil Protection information and universalizing communication between the authority and citizens.

According to the person in charge, the new website will have functionalities that will automatically notify users of warnings to the population and that will allow to consult information in real time about occurrences in progress.

The ‘site’ will have several areas available where the user can access, for example, titles published by ANEPC, notices to the population, news and events, information on national legislation and press releases.

ANEPC will also offer accessibility tools so that users with special needs can change their online page functions to suit their needs.

A mobile application was also announced which will follow the same pattern as the ‘site’ and which will soon be available for download in Google and Apple’s digital stores.

The entity did not advance with release dates for the platforms.

