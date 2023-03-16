F1 2023: see the Saudi Arabian GP on TV and streaming | Pop culture

The F1 2023 is started with a great triumph of the RedBull with Max Verstappen che è riuscito ad eclissare all gli avversari. Pray if it returns on track in Saudi Arabia on the weekend of March 18 and 19 at the Jeddah circuit. The garage is hot Sunday March 19, 2023 alle ore 18:00.

Il Jeddah Corniche Circuit dell’Arabia Saudia is the circuit of the city with the highest speed of the F1 world and if it has a very high concentration. His lunge of 6,174 km is rendered by the second longest and most impegnativo tracciato around the area of ​​Spa-Francorchamps, both from 27 curves and fine to three DRS zones. La gara si svolgerà in nocturna dato il caldo afoso di quelle zone e promette di regalare grandi soddisfazioni.

Tante le attese soprattutto dei parte dei tifosi della Ferrari que si aspettano un capovolgimento di fronte dopo the enormous delusione del Bahrain ei conflicti all’interno della scuderia e le resigni di David Sanchez, l’Head of Vehicle Concept della Scuderia, and the new research of engineers spuntata their Linkedin. If they dovrà capire se il divario con la RedBull sia troppo insormontabile or menos e questo dovranno capirlo even other teams with the Mercedes that has not shined. Da scoprire, infine, se la rinascita di Aston Martin With Alonso’s brilliant podium, whether a simple meteor or a brilliant and strong star.

garage calendar

The schedule of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is ​​the following:

VENERÌ MARCH 17

Ore 14.30: FP1 GP Saudi Arabia

Ore 18.00: FP2 GP Saudi Arabia

SATURDAY MARCH 18

Ore 14.30: FP3 GP Saudi Arabia

Ore 18.00: Qualify GP Saudi Arabia

Ore 21.00: Qualify in Differita su TV8

SUNDAY MARCH 19

Ore 18.00: GARA GP Saudi Arabia

Ore 21.00: GARA in Differita su TV8

Dove see the gara?

The Saudi Arabian F1 GP will broadcast on direct TV on Sky and will broadcast on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201 of the satellite) and Sky Sport F1 HD (channel 207). Your TV8 è invece possibile siguire in chiaro qualifiche and gara in differita (channel 8 of the digitale). The direct streaming is also available through Sky Go, the streaming service is reserved with Sky subscribers for viewing on your PC, smartphone and tablet and NOW only has been signed by Pass Sport.

As see F1 in Saudi Arabia will be seven across the estero

If you feel like traveling across the estuary and don’t have access to the content of your Italian Sky account, you can use a VPN to get around the problem. Grazie a questi servizi potrete sbloccare i contenuti impostando la vostra connessione como se foste en Italia. Inoltre, adopt a VPN and allow you to navigate with greater privacy and security, in total anonymity. Qui di seguito find 3 dei migliori servizi che potete utilizzare.