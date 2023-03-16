Do you want to work in a company 4 days a week?

Studies like one conducted by OCCMundial has measured the opinion on this work model in Mexico.

Hay skills key as those identified in the “State of cybersecurity 2022”.

Working 4 days a week has become an opportunity to generate a value strategy in the labor market.

At least 49 vacancies are displayed when we search on Google keywords like “vacant” and “4 days a week”. The exercise gives us an indication of what it is like to work in a company like Manpowerwhich requires a loader to work four days a week or a seller of C&A, who will only have to work for eight hours, four days a week.

These job offers are the consequence of a labor trend of only offering work four days a week, with vacancies that are relevant to talent, which is beginning to demand these positions.

There are studies like the one conducted by OCCMundialwhere he details in his “Labor Thermometer” that there are 72 percent of employees who considered that reducing the working day would allow them to balance their work and personal life, 18 percent would allow them to increase their productivity and seven percent considered that this initiative would help them reduce their stress labor.

Four days a week

Working just four days a week requires three skills, which were published by Make Itto identify if you have the ideal profile for this work format, which is beginning to gain popularity in the market.

He primer skill is the initiative that Retta Kekic, Chief Marketing Officer of Qwickdefines it as the ability of employees to do things without waiting for a long approval process and they are sure that this measure will help the company.

When he ran study “State of cybersecurity 2022”, the most important soft skills among security companies in the world, were critical thinking, 56 percent; problem solving, 49 percent and decision making, 30 percent.

“When asked which soft skills their company required the most, 57 percent of respondents mentioned communication skills, such as listening and speaking, first. Only 16 percent of those surveyed selected honesty as one of the main soft skills that security professionals should have,” explained Justina Alexandra Sava, an analyst at Statista, when presenting the previous study exclusively to platform subscribers.

Autonomy is the second skill recommended and this time by Lidnsay Liu, CEO of Super. Identify this skill as the ability to figure out how to manage your time to deliver projects on time and being responsible for their results.

In countries such as China, it has been recorded in studies as “Development report on China’s online recruiting 2021” a growth of up to 267 percent in the use of time management apps for work.

“The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the adoption of remote work in a matter of months, and the use of office management apps maintained this momentum even as China managed to flatten the infection curve,” said C. Txtor, an analyst at Statista. by exclusively presenting data from the previous study to platform subscribers.

As third skill to work in a company of this type is the adaptation, especially for companies that are recently migrating to this work format, at least that’s what Phil McParlane, founder of 4dayweek.io, considers.

When running a study to measure the effectiveness of the four-day work week pilot program, Autonomy firm and the Association for Sustainability and Democracy (ALDA), two key aspects were reduced in employees, stress and burnout.

