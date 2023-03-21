Hogwarts Legacy: Lost a lot of players – is nobody interested in the Harry Potter RPG anymore?

When Hogwarts Legacy, the first triple-A role-playing game set in Harry Potter’s Wizarding World, was released on February 10, 2023, the hype seemed immeasurable. With the action RPG, the dream of millions of Harry Potter fans came true, once in their lives to walk through the magical halls of Hogwarts themselves as a wizard’s apprentice. A little more than a month later, this euphoria seems to have evaporated, the game lost a lot of players.

Hype and controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter and JK Rowling

There has hardly been a video game in recent years that has been less controversially discussed in the run-up to its release on PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X & S. Due to the transphobic statement by Harry Potter creator JK Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy was boycotted (buy now €59.99 / €53.99 ) called.

The makers of the game distanced themselves from the best-selling author and built the first trans character of the Harry Potter universe into Hogwarts Legacy, but this did not really calm the angry fans. However, the calls for a boycott obviously did little to harm the success of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy has lost nearly 90 percent of its players since release

For the release of Hogwarts Legacy played almost 880,000 Harry Potter fans the role play on the digital Game platform Steam simultaneously. An impressive number, but about a month later there is not much left of it. The sum of the simultaneous players is now less than 100,000 and is therefore by 90 percent broken into.

At first glance, that sounds more dramatic than it actually is. like colleague Oliver Jaeger from PC Games Hardware aptly classifies, it is at Hogwarts legacy a single-player title that you simply play through after a certain amount of time. For comparison, Elden Ring is used, which despite the multiplayer component with over 950,000 players started and meanwhile at under 60,000 lies.

When will Hogwarts Legacy be released for Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch?

Nevertheless, it can be said that the hype surrounding Hogwarts Legacy has now significantly flattened out. However, the enthusiasm for the Harry Potter RPG soon experience a revival. Released on May 5, 2023 Hogwarts legacy for Playstation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

