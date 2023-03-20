Apple pushes back its plans to avoid layoffs, drastic measures have been taken

Apple must face the difficult economic context. To avoid laying off its employees, the Cupertino company has decided to postpone several projects and put in place new rules. In particular concerning bonuses, travel or recruitment.

Apple may have a storefront and capture the attention of lovers of new technologies, sales do not follow in these troubled times. The Cupertino company must manage the current economic situation despite the success of its products. Faced with these difficulties, the company led by Tim Cook is taking many major decisions, as Bloomberg reports in a new report. What’s going on behind the scenes at Apple?

Apple drastically cuts its budget

The last few months have been loaded with outings. In particular with the iPhone 14, the Pro version of which was voted best smartphone of the year 2022. The Cupertino company is preparing the iPhone 15 with several information already revealed by leaks. Despite a busy schedule, the company is facing difficulties, as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg explains to us through his traditional Power On. Apple revises its budget and postponed several projects including the HomePod with integrated screen finally scheduled for 2024.

If Apple rejects these projects, it is to avoid the situation that is currently occurring at Microsoft, Amazon or even Meta. That’s to say the dismissal of thousands of employees who find themselves unemployed when the economic context is difficult.

But rest assured, the Cupertino company does not cancel all its projects. We are talking about the iPhone 15 still scheduled for 2023, of course, but also an augmented reality headset.

What are the decisions made by Apple?

To spend less, Apple took several drastic decisions which will prevent the dismissal of employees.

For example, those who receive two bonuses change to one for this year. Travel expense reports are greatly reduced, as is recruitment. Some branches will no longer recruit while others will be more limited. These measures, in addition to the postponement of several projects, will allow the Cupertino company to make savings.