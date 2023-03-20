Bill Gates and his investment in Heineken: "I'm not a big beer drinker, but..."

Bill Gates it is in everything The billionaire creator of Microsoft has expanded its investments to various areas of business life, such as construction, the field, waste management… and more. Since this year he entered in the beer business, hand in hand with Heineken.

The American bought a 3.76% stake at the Dutch company Heineken, reported Reuters. This happened last February, confirmed by the Netherlands Financial Markets Authority.

In total there were 10.8 million shares, for a value of 939.87 million dollars, purchased from the Mexican FEMSA.

Heineken It is one of the great brewing companies in the world. Founded by Gerard Adriaan Heineken in 1864, it works in eight world zones: Western, Central and Eastern Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific.

owns in total 115 breweries in more than 65 countries, producing not only Heineken, but also local brands.

But is it just business or Is Bill Gates a fan of beer?

Bill Gates and his relationship with beer

In 2018, the billionaire commented: “I’m not a big beer drinker” but if he goes to baseball games it will take “light beer to be in the wave of other drinkers”.

Besides, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation published a study in July 2022 on the health risks of alcohol consumption.

The main conclusion reached by the study is that “stronger interventions” are needed, specifically for the youngest, in order to “reduce the substantial loss of global health attributable to alcohol.”

So let’s think about Bill Gates as a responsible beer consumer who seeks the same for others.

Gates, as Business Insider recalls, it had already bought a $392 million stake in one of Mexico’s largest brewers, FEMSA. This goes back to 2007.

FEMSA sold its brewery to Heineken in 2010, divesting from the Dutch brewery today. From there to those shares now pass into the hands of Bill Gates.