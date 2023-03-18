Siamo alla cerimonia degli oscarit’s time to nominate him best actor protagonist for il 2023. Cala il silenzio, un silenzio frastagliato, scrosciante. Like the rumor of where. Ed è dalle where the whale emerges: brendan fraser Porta a casa per la prima volta in vita sua l’ambita statuetta, with a film (insieme al suo excursus personale) troppo pesante perché passasse con legrezza inosservato.

In più di un’occasione critici e publico they have painted the stessa Academy come un grosso animale voracious, ghiotto più di scalpori che di meriti e anche quest’anno, anche stavolta, in molti si sono chiesti: “ma l’Oscar to Brendan Fraser Is it davvero for his interpretation or is it a sort of moral content?

The Whale

L’oscar gave Brendan Fraser: a dell’Academy strategy?

brendan fraser and the degli night oscar: “(non) my displeasure”

The nomination gave brendan fraser Giunge in a year in which should contend if the title of best actor protagonist with other great mythological and legendary animals, quali Austin Butler but Elvis, Colin Farrel but Gli Spiriti dell’isola (qui la nostra recensione), Bill Nighy with Living room and Paul Mescal but Aftersun. Non si presentava como una scelta semplice, va detto, como abbiamo già avuto modo di treatare nel nostro speciale dedicato ai grandi delusi degli Oscar: lo stesso Gli spiriti dell’isolathe film dall’anima, from the title and from the leading role in the green Irish valley, avrebbe also merits più space in the scintillating night between March 12 and 13, like Butler, who is laughing at (ri)dare lustro alla voce maschile Più grande e regale della musica, o come Nighy, il grande attore britannico dietro al volto di davy jones della saga dei Pirati dei Caraibi, che non avrebbe sconvolto nessuno se dopo più di quarant’anni di onorata careera, finally avesse vinto. Eppure l’oscar è finito tra le dita di Fraserche nel suo discorso dopo la nomination era sinza fiato literally como cualcuno che che retorna a respirare dopo una longa immersione subaquea.

Si è discusso molto del passato di Brendan Fraser: The Academy has been motivated to “cedere” one of its own statuette areas for some of the talented people that the attorney has seen on the corso dei trent’anni of his career. A riscatto for a sudden torto, some eleven d’oro for any pound of meat. Fraser He has represented negli anni ’90 a precise imaginary intero of the cinematographic icons of the period: the sorridente volto di un uomo tra Demon and DeiI keep it gentle from a former sergent who ne the mummy scruta l’orizzonte tra miti, scarabei e tramonti di sabbia, the physicality of a re della giungla.

Tutti in quegli anni volevano Fraser eat a body, a manichino da esibire, polpa da spettacolo. Ma tutto questo ha una costa e como ha automo di ractanre lo stesso attore, per tenere il passo con sua stessa corporatura, messa semper più a disposizione di scene d’azione sfrenate, ha dovuto negli anni I will upload various operazioni, in seguito ai numerous incidents that were followed. Il suo corpo de él, inoltre, è divenuto anche oggetto (e soggetto) di bothered sessuali.

The Whale

Il Moby Dick degli oscar

vice legate to Philip Berckformer president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, released in 2018 risked to emerge from the black ocean in cui naviga Fraser Since 2003, when the lawyer has divorced his mother, his only confidante in that year. After seeing the interpretation of the wheel of “Robotman” in titans and successively doom patrolcase vuole che Fraser I risk showing one’s own flesh (e l’anima), making it uscire da quell’uomo di latta. The opportunity offers Darren Aronofsky in 2022 with The Whale He represents that the rescuer, eats dichiarato from the stesso actor, che stava aspettando. D’altronde il regista newyorkese è celebre por portare a galla i più torbidi sentimenti umani, partire dalla psicologia pestata di un wrestler fine to the true candid color of a cigno nero sotto i riflettori.

The Whale It is a heavy film that, like the animal whose name bears it, feeds in the hearts of the spectators, slowly sinks, very, very slowly, until the end of the pig of the meat and once in a while if sand inside the deer. Lasciate pure che dicano che l’Academy si è lasciata intenerire da questo gigante gentile, lasciateli pure svilire il passato di un uomo che per vent’anni si è sentito smarrito e abandonato. Chi has seen the film, hasn’t arrived in depth at this article to know the answer to the dilemma with whom we had this esordito, almost certainly not the imperative need to have access to a camera, to watch anyone during a webinar. If you have seen the film, now you will feel the new stringere of the petto, you will see the accetante shine white under this parole and you will feel a node in the throat, like someone who has swallowed numerous bocconi to tackle an insatiable sense of colpa.

The Whale

Ed è proper a te, a che hai visto il film, a che hai compreso che la carne marcisce, puzza e non ne rimarrà mai niente alla fine, nemmeno cuando pesa pesa più di ducento chili, è proper a che che diamo uno sforzo : if I dovessi I will feel any motivations for care Fraser merit of vincere l’oscar, tu digli di vedersi il film, con un pizza magari, digli che nonostante tutto suo padre doveva comunque avere nascosto qualcosa di suo, da qualche parte, e che non è quella gigantesca Academy ad ver ricordato al mundo la grandezza dell’umanità. Ma farlo è stata a whale.