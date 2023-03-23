Love Island’s Olivia hints at split from Maxwell with cryptic comment – after flying to Mexico without her – Reuters

LOVE Island star Olivia Hawkins has hinted she has split from Maxwell after swiping ‘men’ last night.

The 27-year-old is currently in the UK, while Maxwell is on vacation – just a week after the streak ended.

Love Island's Olivia seemed to take a swipe at Maxwell

Talking about her makeup products, Olivia said, “We have a hard time trusting, just like our men. But it’s the only lip liner that works for me.

Rimmel, the brand behind her lip liner, replied, “No need to trust men when you can trust us (wink face emoji) We love you!! »

In response, Olivia teased, “@rimmellondonus cappuccino lip liner for the win. Choose your liners like you would choose your men girls.

“Try a few if you need to. »

Just days ago, Olivia insisted everything was ‘fine’ between the two when she appeared on the Not My Bagg podcast with Gogglebox personalities and brothers, Joe and George Baggs.

She said: “There were rumors that we broke up, I went to football and he went to an event, but no, we are literally fine.

“We’re really good, cool and calm, he’s a good guy and he treats me well. »

Olivia and Max made things official before being thrown out of the villa.

Since leaving the villa, Olivia revealed that she has struggled with the backlash she received from the public.

She praised her strong support network for getting her through this difficult time, telling The Sun exclusively: “Luckily I have a lot of strong people around me.

“It was hard for me.

“There are so many things I can bear. »

