LEGO 2K Drive: content, date, trailer, pre-orders... all the details!

Earlier this week, we were discussing leaks regarding LEGO 2K Drive, a new AAA racing game in the LEGO universe. Today the game was officially presented by 2K and looks very ambitious.

LEGO 2K Drive unveiled

Developed by Visual Concepts, LEGO 2K Drive is described as an “AAA driving-adventure” game set in an open world dubbed Bricklandia. It offers several categories of land vehicles, as well as boats and helicopters.

LEGO 2K Drive will offer single player as well as multiplayer in several game modes. While there will be a story mode, you will also be able to enjoy races, mini-games and various challenges while cars from LEGO City, Creator and Speed ​​Champions will be drivable.

A complete customization system is also planned to allow players to build a unique vehicle with more than 1,000 LEGO pieces.

The game will be available on May 19 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well as on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Three different editions are available for pre-order and post-launch content is already planned via a first season pass. You will find the details and prices of the editions below.

Details and content of the different editions

LEGO 2K Drive Édition Cross-Gen Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S (69,99 €)

Jeu LEGO 2K Drive sur Xbox One et Xbox Series X|S

Pack Aquadirt Racer

LEGO 2K Drive Super Awesome Edition (€99.99)

Jeu LEGO 2K Drive sur Xbox One et Xbox Series X|S

Pack Aquadirt Racer

3-day early access

Drive Pass 1 an includes Season 1, 2, 3 and 4 DLC Packs Le Vehicule Awesome Pizza 550 pieces

Awesome Bonus Pack Includes wheelie stunt figure Machio Beast Vehicle Flair vehicle



LEGO 2K Drive Édition Awesome Rivals (119,99 €)