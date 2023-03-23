Lenovo presents LOQ, a line of notebooks and towers for the new gamer | Tom’s Hardware

Lenovo has recently launched a new line of devices for gaming, chiamata Lenovo LOQ. This range of products offer various price options and technical features and includes and laptop Lenovo LOQ16IRH8 and Lenovo LOQ15IRH8 based on your Intel CPU, desktop PC Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 and laptop Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 and Lenovo LOQ15APH8 with AMD processors. The Lenovo LOQ devices are inspired by Lenovo’s Legion premium gaming line and feature an attractive design.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The new line of Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops offers a wide selection of displays of different dimensions (15 or 16 inches), processors Intel Core of thirteenth generation either AMD Ryzen 7000 series e GPU per laptop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. I Lenovo LOQ gaming notebook with NVIDIA GPU are equipped with one MUX switch that allows bypassing the GPU integrated process NVIDIA Advanced Optimus during the gaming sessions, guaranteeing the frame to the second più elevated with the latenza ridotta.

The powerful components of Lenovo LOQ devices keep you cool thanks to a maximum of di quattro heatpipe, doppie ventole ad alta velocità da 85mm gives 12V and extra-large aria press. Keep your laptop cool and silent even during use in a library or coworking space. I laptop Lenovo LOQ sono dotati del chip Lenovo LA AI integrated, che feeds Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically regulate the power and thermal performance, optimizing the frame rate of the game.

All Lenovo LOQ devices are available with fine to 16GB di RAM DDR5 to 5600 MHz e supportano fine to 32GB of storage and fine to 1TB PCIe SSD. I Lenovo LOQ 16” laptop have no one battery up to 80Wh For a maximum of 7 hours of autonomy, while those of 15” integrate a 60 Wh battery for a maximum of 6 hours of autonomy.

Photo credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 desktop is an excellent choice for gamers who want a desktop PC with high performance ratings. The front part of the spacious 17-litre chassis features 2D and 3D striking patterns with blue accents from the Lenovo Legion line. The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 desktop PC offers greater ventilation that supports the CPU Intel Core i7-13700 the latest GPU NVIDIA RTX 40 series Say I will breathe during the heavy game sessions. The memory is expandable up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz and various archiving options are possible with a 3.5″ SATA HDD at 7200 rpm up to 2 TB, a PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 2280 up to 1 SSD TB and il support for a maximum of 1 SSD and 2 HDD.

Come for Lenovo’s Legion premium gaming line, all Lenovo LOQ devices come forniti with Windows 11 and 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Prices and availability for the Italian market