Which APC UPS to choose to secure your telework?

An APC UPS will do you good service in the event of a power outage at home. In addition to protecting your current work or activity, it can prevent physical damage to your devices, such as your computer or TV.

While teleworking has become a norm for many French workers, a constant threat hangs over the heads of these home workers: the possibility of being the victim of a power cut. In certain districts or certain buildings, the electrical infrastructure can be fragile, favoring power cuts. Difficult weather conditions can also be the cause of this phenomenon, which you can’t really protect yourself from, but which you can adapt to with the right equipment.

An APC UPS to secure your work and your devices

Power outages cause two major problems. The first is data loss. In the event of a sudden power outage and shutdown of devices, all progress of a project that has not been saved is lost. In addition, the user no longer has access to his machine for the duration of the incident, causing him to lose even more time and productivity. Players are also concernedsince they will automatically lose an online game or their last solo game time.

The second concern caused by power outages stems from damage to electrical appliances. Computers, televisions, consoles, TV boxes… these terminals are sensitive to current variations and voltage jumps, and a sudden cut can damage their components, even rendering the devices unusable.

To protect yourself from power outages at home, it is worth investing in an inverter. This type of product allows keep powering your devices for a period of time in the event of a momentary power failure. You can therefore continue your activity during the time of the break if it is short, and above all save your progress if it is longer. Some UPS models also have a device protection functionwhich will absorb the shock of the power outage so that it does not affect the power supply of your devices, or even more sensitive components.

APC brand Back-UPS (belonging to Schneider Electric) are particularly efficient. We have selected several models, covering various needs and budgets, to guide you in your choice.

APC Back-UPS BX 500VA de Schneider Electric

The APC Back-UPS BX 500VA is an entry-level UPS available at a very affordable price. It has an output power capacity of 300 Watts / 500 VA and three electrical output sockets. This product is particularly designed to connect a desktop computer and its main peripherals.

The device includes LED indicators indicating its operating status (battery mode, battery to be replaced and overload), as well as an alarm so that you are notified as soon as a change in status is made. Despite its low price, the APC Back-UPS 500VA supports line-interactive technology, which delivers higher quality power. During a power outage, the line-interactive UPS switches to battery mode to keep your terminals on. The inverter controls and filters the input voltage through a regulator to distribute it in an optimized way to your devices. This feature also provides lightning protection.

APC Back-UPS 750VA de Schneider Electric

Slightly more expensive than the previous model, but still offered at an attractive price, the APC Back-UPS 750VA provides effective protection for your equipment and your data in the event of a power failure or surge. It also provides three output connectors, but for a higher power of 410 Watts / 750 VA.

This inverter has an automatic voltage regulation function: it increases low voltages and decreases high voltages to levels suitable for your equipment to obtain the best results. It benefits from intelligent battery management, which maximizes the performance, lifespan and reliability of the batteries.

The APC Back-UPS 750VA is compatible with PowerChute Personal Edition, software from APC that helps the user provide safe system shutdown and power management.

APC Back-UPS Pro 900G de Schneider Electric

We offer you an upgrade with the APC Back-UPS Pro 900G, a high-performance UPS aimed at protecting and providing backup power for computers for professional use, particularly well suited for employees or freelancers working from home. It is also very effective for securing a NAS.

This model is equipped with an LCD control screen displaying important status information to know the state of its inverter. The latter supports a power of 540 Watts and 900 VA, with automatic voltage regulation (AVR) function by amplification and clipping.

It provides six electrical outlets to plug in its devices: three with battery life and surge protection, and three others with only surge protection. Half of the APC Back-UPS Pro 900G’s six outlets are power-monitored, allowing the UPS to turn off peripherals (like the display) when the PC is idle, saving power. energy. As soon as the computer is switched on again, the peripheral socket is automatically reactivated.

APC Back-UPS Pro 1200VA de Schneider Electric

The APC Back-UPS Pro 1200VA takes up the design and many of the features of the APC Back-UPS Pro 900G, but is much more efficient. Its output power capacity of 720W / 1200VA can supply sufficient power to power-hungry devices. With this inverter, we benefit from a full load efficiency of 89% and a half load efficiency of 85%.

This product protects six devices against surges, three of which are connected to backup batteries. It also secures analog phone lines and network lines.

It is of course compatible with the AVR automatic voltage regulation function, which corrects voltage fluctuations in real time.

