Resident Evil 4 Remake: the game is incomplete, a DLC already planned?

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out in less than a week, but plenty of copies are already out there. Officially however, only a free demo is currently available. Moreover, the latter still divides the players. At the same time, new rumors concerning content cut during editing have just resurfaced.

Already a DLC for Resident Evil 4 Remake?

We take out the tweezers and put on our protective suit like every time we deal with rumours. There are indeed rumors that Resident Evil 4 Remake would not be complete and that a DLC would already be planned to plug the holes.

If the Mercenaries mode has been confirmed and will arrive shortly after the game’s release, it is above all the game modes with Ada Wong that are targeted here since they are absent from this remake. If the beauty will be present in the game, her campaign Separate Ways and its mode Assignment : Ada absolutely are not.

According to several informants, including Dusk Golem who spoke on ResetEra and to whom we already owe several solid information (but also some failures let’s say it), Capcom would therefore prepare a DLC including at least the secondary campaign Separate Ways. The latter would apparently be longer and more substantial than the original and would therefore allow us to embody the famous Ada Wong. But for the moment, nothing has been confirmed on the side of Capcom.

This is great news in itself, but what may not please is above all the fact that this bonus campaign (and the game mode Assignment: Ada for that matter) was automatically included in all versions. of Resident Evil 4 appeared after the release of the game on Gamecube. The mode would unlock once Leon’s campaign was completed. Separate Ways made it possible to have a different point of view on the plot and lifted the veil on several gray areas of the main scenario. So, although we don’t know if the rumors are true, it may disappoint fans. Moreover, if there is DLC, nothing tells us that the latter will be paid for. It could quite land later in a free update like the Mercenaries mode and the PSVR 2 mode, currently in development.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will land on March 24 on PS5, Xbox Series, PC and PS4.