Lars Alexandersson is the newest addition to the Tekken 8 roster

Bandai Namco continues to unveil the Tekken 8 character roster every week and after seeing King join this list last week, it’s now Lars Alexandersson who is entitled to his own gameplay trailer.

The protagonist of Tekken 6 will be there

Illegitimate son of Heihachi Mishima, Lars Alexandersson is known for his central role as the protagonist of Tekken 6. We were also able to find the character as a guest in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2. This new trailer allows us to discover the latest version of Lars as well as several of the blows he can deal to his opponents during fights.

Developed under the Unreal Engine 5, the title still seems visually successful and should delight fans of the license. Paul Phoenix, Law, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima or Nina Williams are among the characters already confirmed.

TEKKEN 8 is scheduled for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC, logically for 2023. The first closed alpha phase will take place during EVO Japan 2023, from March 31 to April 2, and we can’t wait to find out the release date of the title.