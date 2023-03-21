Windows 11 22H2: Everything will be different with the next patch day



A few weeks ago, Microsoft announced the official launch date for the Unified Update Platform (UUP) for Windows 11. More information will follow now, because the time has come as early as next week.





Windows manager Leon Braginski has this in a new one Tech Community blog post confirmed. Accordingly, on March 28, Microsoft will launch the Unified Update Platform (UUP) for Windows updates both via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and with the Microsoft Configuration Manager. The aim is to reduce the update packages by around 30 percent and thus offer all users a clear advantage.

First test on March 28th

First, UUP will be available for on-premises Windows 11 devices starting with version 22H2 for quality updates. On March 28, Microsoft will redistribute KB5023706 to test the new update process. The last week of March was specially chosen for this so as not to conflict with the regular patch day.

According to Braginski, the next patch day in April will be the first where users can benefit from it. He wrote: “Glad you updated your devices with the latest security update (KB5023706) last Tuesday (March 14)! This update has prepared you for what’s to come next week. Your distribution points and endpoint clients downloaded regularly from WSUS or the Microsoft Configuration Manager, and you’re now up to date and secure.And if your WSUS is configured to sync on a specific schedule, all of this happened without you even doing anything with it Now let’s see how this simple experience gets even better for you next week and for the foreseeable future. We’re talking about a new breed of updates.”

