Geforce RTX 4070 Ti in the price bracket: Radeon RX 7900 XT from 829 euros, custom design from 849 euros

It was only a week ago that the first models of the Radeon RX 7900 XT dropped to 849 euros. If you want to buy a graphics card, you will come across the next drop in prices this week. The Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming GDDR6 in AMD’s reference design is now available from Mindfactory for 829 euros. But not only that: As Mindstar, we have also discovered a custom design that is cheaper than many reference models at 849 euros. It is the XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT Speedster MERC 310 Black Edition. If you consider that the Geforce RTX 4070 Ti only away 879 euros over the counter, that is an absolute top price. The Nvidia graphics card can score points in ray tracing and power consumption, but the AMD GPU has 20 instead of 12 GB, the higher rasterizing performance and the more modern display connections. On top of that, The Last of Us Part 1 beckons as a free game.

At the launch in December, the RRP of the Radeon RX 7900 XT was 1,049 euros. It wasn’t all that long ago that gamers looking to buy a graphics card could be grateful if their model of choice was even available at MSRP. Radeon and Geforces pixel accelerators usually ranked significantly higher. According to the price comparison portal, the Radeon RX 7900 XT starts at around 829 euros. Mindfactory is once again the cheapest provider. Not only in the case of the Sapphire GPU, but also in competing models from XFX, Asrock and Powercolor. Mindfactory also undercuts the competition with the four custom designs that cost less than 900 euros. Strictly speaking, the Mindstar deal for 849 is not needed to put the Geforce RTX 4070 Ti in the price bracket.

You want to buy a new CPU to match the graphics card, but don’t want to give up the whole platform right away? AM4 processors like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D are still in high demand and are available at Mindfactory as Mindstar alongside the Radeon RX 7900 XT at a bargain price. You can also get the Geforce RTX 4070 Ti in the Palit manufacturer design for 879 euros, the Radeon RX 6950 XT as Red Devil for 709 euros and the Radeon RX 6800 XT as Speedster SWFT319 Core Gaming for 575 euros. As with current Radeon graphics cards from the RX 6000 and 7000 series, you can get a free game for the Ryzen 5000 from participating retailers. In this case, it is Company of Heroes 3. The Radeons are still unreleased on the PC The Last of Us Part 1.

Radeon RX 7900 XT with an additional advantage over RTX 4070 Ti: The Last of Us Part 1 as a free game for the graphics card

















Anyone who wants to buy a graphics card like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or RX 6800 XT will receive The Last of Us Part 1 as a free game for PC.

Source: AMD





After ten years of waiting, The Last of Us Part 1 is finally coming to PC on March 28th. Despite the age of the original version, Steam users must Spend 60 euros for the title. But there is positive news for AMD graphics card buyers: If you buy a graphics card such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT or Radeon RX 6950 XT, you get the game for free. To do this, however, you must buy them from a participating retailer between March 7, 2023 and April 15, 2023. For the sake of completeness, it should be mentioned that Nvidia is also giving you a game. With selected Geforce graphics cards such as the RTX 4070 Ti, Nvidia is giving you a gift – however, the number of participating dealers is still falling at the time the article was created manageable.

