Arlecchino, one of the Eleven Messengers of the Fatui, had more information leaked. For those unfamiliar, the Messengers are chief executives of the Fatui and also the lieutenants of Tsaritsa, the archon Cryo, who presides over Snezhnaya.

Snhezhnaya is believed to be the last region of Genshin Impact that players will unlock. There, you will find all the Messengers of the Fatui before facing Tsaritsa. The trailer called “A Winter Night’s Lazzo” showed us what all Eleven Messengers of the Fatui look like, but it looks like the characters might go through some changes before they officially emerge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leak reveals more details of Arlecchino

More information about Arlecchino is revealed in a recent leak. Source: HoYoverse

The user "vivliz" posted on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit more data about Arlecchino's appearance. According to the leak, the design will feature black and white colors, in addition to some red details. This Messengers of the Fatui will also have a tailcoat and full-size heels.



Leak over Arlecchino in Genshin Impact. Source: Reddit

Fans are excited about the leaks regarding Arlecchino. Apparently, the character will appear in the new region of Fontaine, which will be the next big update. In addition, another messenger called “Sandrone”, known for his research on the Ruin Machines, will also be revealed.

Another leak says that Arlecchino is the fourth most powerful messenger of the Fatui. Only two messengers have become playable in Genshin Impact so far, and there’s no credible leak that says Arlecchino is also in the pipeline. Messenger Tartaglia even went so far as to say that even though Arlecchino takes her responsibilities within the organization very seriously, she still isn’t fully loyal to the Archon Cryo.

Release and availability

Known as “The Knave”, Arlecchino runs the House of the Heart orphanage on Snezhnaya, which has raised many notable Fatui members. To see it, players will have to wait for the update that will bring the new Fontaine region. This should happen between July and August 2023.