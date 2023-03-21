Vivatech 2023: women and artificial intelligence in the spotlight (but not the metaverse)

Vivatech 2023 will be held from June 14 to 17 in Paris. A 7th edition that sees bigger to put artificial intelligence, tech for women or even the climate at the heart of its exchanges.

And here we go again for a 7th edition! Vivatech is in the starting blocks before reopening its doors from June 14 to 17, 2023 (Saturdays open to the general public). This was announced on March 21 by Maurice Lévy, co-organizer of the Tech show, which wants to focus on helping start-ups, but also on several major topics in tune with the times.

Vivatech will thus find Paris Expo, the exhibition center at Porte de Versailles, with a space “20% larger than in 2022”, spread over Halls 1 and 2. Enough to welcome more exhibitors: 2,200 are announced, 10% more than last year. The organizers also proudly announced the participation of major partner groups already present in 2022 such as Amazon, La Poste, LVMH, Google and Microsoft.

“Augmented” intelligence on the program

For this new edition, artificial intelligence will obviously be at the heart of the debates with a dedicated space and startups highlighted. “By 2040-2045, the AI ​​sector will represent some 4 trillion dollars”, predicted Maurice Lévy, preferring to evoke an “augmented” intelligence.

When OpenAI, Microsoft or Meta take center stage in the field, the organizers of Vivatech want to show that Europe also has vital forces to compete and innovations to improve daily life in multiple areas. And in particular Jumbo Mana, a French startup that created a reproduction of Vincent Van Gogh capable of holding a discussion with visitors.

Maurice Lévy (Publicis) at the Vivatech 2023 presentation conference © Tech&Co

FemTech will also be highlighted with startups focused on women’s health. A booming market, after years when Tech had not taken the subject seriously enough. You will thus find companies specializing in breast reconstruction, tools to better diagnose endometriosis or to help with fertility.

A sports hall

100 days from the Rugby World Cup in France and 400 days from the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Vivatech also wants to tackle sport. Future of Sport will take over Hall 2 to share innovations ranging from increased performance with exoskeletons, improvements for practice with augmented reality masks or technology for stadiums.

Sports personalities are expected, such as the navigator François Gabart or the former Olympic champion and in charge of Paris 2024, Tony Estanguet. Vivatech will once again be the stage for many Tech personalities already announced, such as Christel Heydemann (Orange), Bernard Arnault (LVMH), Werner Vogels (Amazon) and Peggy Johnson (Magic Leap).

Vivatech will dedicate a hall to sport tech © Tech&Co

Note that more traditional areas of Vivatech are also announced such as climate and the environment, Deeptech or cybersecurity. On the other hand, during the presentation conference, the metaverse – so fashionable a year earlier – was not mentioned once. No more than cryptocurrencies, which have become a delicate subject after the various routs in the sector.