One Piece and Naruto invite themselves into the subjects of the BAC and it makes people react!

At the moment the anime Pokémon talk a lot about him. The Japanese work, whose distribution began in 1997, is soon coming to an end. Finally, rather the story of the cult heroes Sacha and Pikachu, because the license Pokémon will not disappear with them. A new anime is coming in a few weeks. The longevity of Pokémon commands respect, but One Piece clearly has nothing to envy. Eiichirō Oda’s work has exceeded 1000 chapters and 1000 episodes. The anime is among the most popular shōnen of all time with timeless Dragon Ball et Naruto. One Piece et Naruto are such cult works, that they even invite themselves into the subjects of the BAC 2023!

One Piece, Naruto, Final Fantasy, Dofus: the BAC STMG celebrates geek culture

Fans of pop-culture in BAC STMG have undoubtedly had their eyes shining (well, it’s still an exam, but still) when discovering their subject of management, management sciences and digital. This concerned Ankama, which created the license Dofus. The 16 pages deal extensively with the history of the company, its various subsidiaries and of course Dofus and animates it Dedicated from the video game. The subject also includes excerpts from several press articles. The two cult anime One Piece et Naruto even invite themselves into the document. Briefly, of course, but it was enough for the reactions to break out on social networks.

© Square Enix

Knowing One Piece and Naruto is good, revising is better…

On Twitter, many STMG students are delighted to see these two works, and more broadly geek culture, invite themselves to the baccalaureate. “If someone had told me that it would be about Dofusof Dedicatedof One Piece/Narutoand from Final Fantasy to the baccalaureate I would not have believed it”, can we read in particular from Mhirai_802. Obviously, the questions asked of the students do not in any way require them to know the works cited at their fingertips. It was therefore worth better to have well reviewed rather than to know the tier list of the best DPS classes of Final Fantasy XIVgame also mentioned in the subject.