Test – Lexus RZ, innovation in the steering wheel

Lexus is launching its new 100% electric SUV, the first on a platform dedicated to this engine, the RZ 450e. The opportunity above all to test its innovative butterfly steering wheel, which combines an original format with “by wire” steering, without a mechanical connection to the wheels.

Lexus is launching its all-new 100% electric SUV this year, the RZ. A vehicle that symbolizes the current shift to electric. This RZ is based on a platform dedicated to this engine. The e-TNGA platform also used by its parent company Toyota’s bZ4x, launched last year.

A modernized Lexus design

Note that Lexus already had a first 100% electric model, the UX 300e SUV, but which shares its platform with hybrid engines, in other words a base which is not originally optimized for “zero emissions”. .

The new 100% electric SUV from Lexus, the RZ. © J.B.

We therefore discover this RZ, a large SUV 4.80 meters long, which embodies this new wind with a design that takes up the Lexus codes by modernizing them. The lines are even sharper. An atypical and resolutely forward-looking pencil stroke.

A resolutely forward profile for this Lexus RZ. © J.B.

We will quickly move on to the electrical part, but in summary Lexus announces a little over 400 km of autonomy for this 450th version with a 71.4 kWh battery. There are two motors, one at the front of 150 kW, one at the rear of 80 kW for a combined power of 313 horsepower.

Our test model in the 450th version with one engine at the front and one at the rear. © J.B.

Preview discovery of a very original steering wheel

But beyond the electric, this model is above all very original in its interior. We find the now traditional duo of screens, for the counters and touchscreen, in the center for the infotainment. But it’s a fairly classic element that offers a profound change: the butterfly steering wheel.

The Lexus butterfly steering wheel will be offered as an option from 2025. © JB

A steering wheel as cut in two, like Tesla’s Yoke, introduced on the Model S and Model X Plaid.

Except that behind this form, there is a “by wire” direction, or electronic direction. To put it simply, there is no longer a mechanical link, with a steering column that acts on the wheels. Here, everything goes through cables and sensors. With redundancy to avoid any loss of communication between the steering wheel and the wheels: Lexus thus evokes an overweight of 10 kg compared to a conventional steering.

Our test model was actually a prototype, as this option remains in the final stages of development. But already reliable enough to test it safely.

And the result is rather stunning, with a good improvement in driving comfort. Unlike a conventional steering wheel and steering, there is no need to make many turns to go from one stop to another (wheels turned to the maximum to the right to go to the maximum to the left). Here it is done in just under a full revolution.

The butterfly wheel associated with the electronic steering offers a very original experience. © J.B.

During manoeuvres, this therefore avoids making large movements of the steering wheel. When driving, the system takes into account various parameters such as speed to adjust the turning radius according to the situation. A conclusive demonstration to be found in our video test.

See you in 2025

Lexus plans to offer this option from 2025, the time to refine its already promising system.

No price announced for the moment, but in the meantime this Lexus RZ starts at 75,500 euros in Luxury finish and 85,000 euros in Executive finish. It is this most premium trim level that should have the optional butterfly steering wheel.