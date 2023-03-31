Low-flying heating oil prices: You should pay attention to this price range

Berlin.

Heating oil prices are lower than they have been for a long time – should heating oil customers act quickly? We asked an expert.

Heating oil prices in Germany have leveled off at the 1 euro mark per liter of heating oil

Consumers can currently buy cheap heating oil – or wait and speculate on even cheaper prices

We asked an expert about the reasons for the current development – he has an important tip for heating oil customers

quite a few consumer can breathe a sigh of relief: the high phase of the energy and price crisis in 2022 is over – energy prices have leveled off at a constant level. locally slipped below the 1 euro mark. In North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), heating oil customers pay only 97 cents per liter of heating oil on Tuesday. Even those for a ton in Germany leveled off – but something is strange.

Heating oil prices locally below the 1 euro mark: Expert assesses the market situation – “good sign”

The war in Ukraine rages on. In addition, there is the bank quake after the turbulence at US banks and the Swiss Credit Suisse and the ban on gas and oil heating planned by Economics Minister Robert Habeck until 2045 Energy- and especially the heating oil prices, which are strongly linked to the stock exchange, will not rise?

Market analyst Oliver Klapschus, Managing Director of “HeizOel24”, assesses the current market situation in conversation with our editors. Er says: Consumers are currently even benefiting from the bank quake. “Following the energy crisis, heating oil prices are again closely linked to crude oil prices.” And these have fallen sharply in the course of recent events.













As a result, heating oil also costs significantly less nationwide. “We have pre-war level achieved.” The experts from “HeizOel24” currently see a calming of the market and a tendency towards constant heating oil prices. Klapschus continues: “The crude oil and heating oil prices are back on the same line. That’s a good sign.”





This is how heating oil prices are developing in Germany Current price in euros for 100 liters of heating oil on average in Germany | Source: FastEnergy The price is based on an order quantity of 3000 liters from one delivery point

Heating oil prices currently at a low level: Expert gives tip – so you can save

The current market situation is favored by the lack of “stress factors”. The Ukraine war rages on – but it is not new. Habeck’s schedule for the ban on gas and oil heating also only exists as a draft law. Especially since the coalition committee in Berlin continues to meet and which could become strict. In short: the energy market is developing positively for heating oil customers – but Klapschus always recommends comparing prices and dealers.

There are always price differences and small fluctuations on the oil market. His tip to consumers: “The heating oil prices should always be observed over a longer period of time.” This way you can get a feel for the price development and thus find the right time for the order. Klapschus: “Now after the heating season the pressure to act is gone in most households and you have time to speculate .” But the expert also makes it clear: “The current price level is good.”

Heating oil soon more expensive again? Market analyst with a bleak forecast – this is something to consider

In the energy crisis one would not have thought that heating oil prices of less than one euro per liter were possible. At times, a liter of heating oil cost more than two euros in Germany. Pellet prices reached peak values ​​of over 800 euros per ton. “We were still hoping for heating oil prices below the 1.20 mark in 2022.” The year 2023 has thus exceeded expectations. But should you order heating oil now or wait and speculate on even cheaper heating oil prices? This question is difficult to answer.

The development of heating oil prices in Germany is influenced by many national and international factors. Primarily the crude oil price plays a very decisive role. Market analyst Klaus Bergmann suspects in his Comment for “esyoil” from March 28 rising prices. “The problems at money market could soon be over. If that is the case, heating oil will become more expensive again.” It can therefore be worthwhile for heating oil customers to observe heating oil prices in Germany – especially since filling up is currently an option again.

Pellet and heating oil subsidy decided: New details – but important information is missing

Oliver Klapschus sees it similarly. However, he distances himself from claims in talk shows that heating oil could soon become more expensive than other energy sources. He couldn’t understand such allegations. “Yes – there are CO2 pricing.” But this is only around 10 cents. “This does not mean that there will be a massive increase in the price of heating oil.” According to Klapschus, one also has to ask the question: What are other energy sources? In view of the climate crisis, heating with wood has also moved up increasingly under criticism.

Instead, the subsidy for heating oil and pellets decided by the federal and state governments is pleasing – an administrative agreement is in place. However, many details of the planned cash injection are still unclear. Klapschus in conversation with our editors: “So far it’s only one Draft – there is still a missing reference price, which is important for the calculation.” In addition, there is a lower limit – many consumers could not get any subsidy for heating oil at all. A minimum subsidy of 100 euros must be collected – otherwise there is nothing.

Heating oil prices currently in 2023: Order now or wait? Pay attention to this price tag

Can be recorded: The heating oil prices in Germany have leveled off at a pleasing price level. Crude oil and heating oil prices have converged again and the energy market is calming down. The financial problems are even having a positive effect on the prices for heating oil and the like. In the current situation, consumers can speculate on even cheaper prices or buy heating oil now at a good price. In any case, with heating oil prices below the 1 euro mark, you are not doing anything wrong with a view to prices in 2022.

Therefore, the 1 euro mark can be a good guide. Currently you can still buy heating oil at low prices – or wait and speculate on even better prices. Please note: An order for heating oil cannot simply be revoked. This is only possible under certain conditions. Therefore, the timing of the order should be carefully considered. The customer always pays the price on the day of the order – the heating oil prices on the day of delivery are irrelevant. That can be an advantage or a disadvantage.

