Low Income Rental Assistance Program

MIAMI.- On February 5, Plan Ocho -Section 8- begins, the federal government’s voucher program that helps with the rental of homes for low-income people in Miami-Dade, the county most affected by the housing crisis affordable and low income of its residents.

The subsidized rental housing program will select, through a lottery, the 5,000 people who will be part of the waiting list, as Alex Ballina, director of Public Housing and Community Development of Miami-Dade (PHCD), informed DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS. ).

“Applications to participate in the drawing will be open from February 5 to 19. “We will accept as many applications as come in, but we will only select 5,000 people to be part of the waiting lists, where they will receive rental vouchers.”Ballina explained.

The County advises that applications will only be accepted through the County’s website. Miami-Dade.

The participation of applicants in the random draw will be on equal terms, “regardless of the date and time of submission of their application.” Once this is completed online, the interested party will receive a confirmation number to recognize that the process was successful.

It is important to note that those who submit more than one application or make misleading or false statements will be disqualified, the official website clarifies.

Individuals selected for the waitlist will receive another notification by mail from PHCD and will subsequently be able to check their waitlist status at or by calling 786-654-8440 or (786) 469-4100.

It is crucial that selected individuals respond in writing to notices they receive from PHCD. Please note that They will never be asked for a credit card number nor will a credit report be required, the call clarifies.

Eligibility requirements:

The voucher program requires that certain income limits be met in the applicant’s household:

The head of the family requesting the voucher must be at least 18 years of age.

A person’s family unit must earn up to $36,150 annually.

The family unit of two people must not exceed $41,300 per year.

A family of three can earn up to $46,450 annually.

The family unit of four cannot exceed $51,600.

The family unit of five members should not earn more than $55,750 per year.

They increase the amount of the subsidy

In previous years, there was a widespread complaint that many people on the Plan 8 waiting list had difficulty finding a rental within the required time frame because the voucher was insufficient to meet market prices.

According to Ballina, the good news is that the payment standard for vouchers in 2024 is up 20% compared to the previous year.

The current program provides $2,072 for a one-bedroom home, $2,556 for two bedrooms, $3,330 for three bedrooms and $3,948 for four-bedroom homes, the website shows.

The beneficiary of the program must allocate at least 30% of their income to pay the rent for subsidized housing. The remainder of the monthly payment is deposited directly into the account of the owner of the rented unit by the housing authority.

