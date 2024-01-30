The Super Bow will be the most expensive in history

This year’s Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be the most expensive ever.

According to the ticketing website Tickpick, the average ticket price to attend the game is $9,800, which would be 70 percent more than last year.

Currently the least expensive tickets are about eight thousand one hundred dollars, which is 50 percent more than last year.

In 2023 the cheapest tickets cost around six thousand dollars.

However, prices may drop as the game gets closer as resellers look to offload tickets at lower prices.

This will be the fourth time the Chiefs have participated in the Super Bowl in the last five years. They beat the 49ers in 2020.