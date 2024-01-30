They investigate a possible outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease

City officials are investigating a possible outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at an apartment building in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

The Health Department is currently evaluating the water system of the building at 335-337 Sutter Avenue.

The agency and building management are alerting residents about the situation, and providing guidance on how to prevent exposure.

Especially for those at higher risk which include people 50 years and older, smokers, and people with chronic lung diseases and those with compromised immune systems.

Contagion occurs by inhaling vapor from water contaminated with the bacteria.

Therefore, among the recommendations are: