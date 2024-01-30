Republicans vote today for trial of Immigration chief

WASHINGTON — Republicans in the House of Representatives are voting this Tuesday toward impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom they accuse of “intentionally and systematically” refusing to enforce immigration laws.

However, some Republicans believe that the real author of the disaster at the southern border is President Joe Biden and Mayorkas is only following orders.

The Homeland Security Committee will vote on two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, a former federal prosecutor, at a time when immigration is one of the main issues in the 2024 US elections.

Republicans are fed up with the Biden administration doing absolutely nothing or very little to solve the serious crisis that the White House has created and has maintained for three years with the entry of more than 8 million illegal immigrants into the country.

The head of the Lower House, Republican Mike Johnson, said that this body will advance the issue “out of necessity” and that it will be submitted to a vote in the full House “as soon as possible.”

It would be the first impeachment of a cabinet member in 150 years. Democrats have described the process as irregular and that it could set a precedent for other public servants.

Right now the left and the extreme left in the US are doing worse against former President Donald Trump, under constant incisive political harassment, by using the Department of Justice as a political weapon and not as an institution to dispense justice.

The immigration chaos

The judicial system now in the US is focused on two levels: one against conservatives and Trump followers and another very favorable for the left and the extreme left, something very contradictory and unconstitutional. The New Democrats have politicized the judicial system with the purpose of serving the interests of a Party in power, as is the case now. And that it does set a precedent very alarming regarding those who arrive or have arrived at the White House.

The process against Mayorkas has caused a strange dichotomy in the US Congress: on the one hand, the Lower House is debating an impeachment trial against Mayorkas, while in the Senate, Democrats and several Republicans are preparing an alleged plan that has already received severe criticism for its conservatives for the fragments that have been leaked, because at no time has the full text been shown.

The legislation being reviewed by Democrats in the Senate is headed to collapse when Republicans demand concrete measures and not “band-aids” regarding the serious chaos on the southern border. Some Democrats are also expected to vote against the proposal.

Trump, at his campaign events and in private conversations, has lambasted the “deal.” “I would rather have no law than have a bad law,” Trump said over the weekend in Las Vegas.

President Joe Biden, at a campaign event in South Carolina, declared that if Congress approves a proposal to give him emergency authority, “I will close the border right now,” a response with strong undertones of hypocrisy when it was he and the Democrats who opened it with their “Open Door” policy, after overturning the control maintained by then-President Donald Trump.