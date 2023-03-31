Lucas Benvenuto’s reaction hours after the broadcast of the interview that Jey Mammon gave Jorge Rial

Advancement of Jorge Rial’s interview with Jey Mammon (“Duro de Mar”, C5N)



“I sincerely wish you that you can heal your soul. And that, if within what he feels, of which I really do not share, but of what he feels that I can be part of his damage, I embrace him, ”he said Jey Mammon in an in-depth interview he gave to Jorge Rial and that it was recorded on Thursday afternoon in his apartment.

After the note that lasts almost an hour and a half -an hour and twenty minutes, according to the driver- a preview was released and the full interview will be seen this afternoon on Argenzuela, in C5N. There, he referred to the complaint against him for alleged sexual abuse that he carried out Lucas Benvenutowho assures that he had a relationship with Juan Martin Rago -such is the real name of the musician- when he was 14 years old. The driver, for his part, in a disclaimer that he had published days ago said that they met when the young man was 16 years old, although he did not specify his age at the time they began their sentimental relationship.

“14. I don’t lie”, was the first thing Benvenuto wrote after seeing the excerpt from the interview that Jey Mammon gave to Rial. And he added: “What part is not understood? Stop normalizing abuse.”

Lucas Benvenuto (Gaston Taylor)

Then, he made reference to the phrase of the musician in which he said that he wishes him “from his heart that he can heal his soul”, and Benvenuto, who is 30 years old today, affirmed: “When he was 14 years old, he told me the same thing, but in the bed. How ironic, right?”

And he added another comment in which he also mentions the former music teacher Marcelo Rocca Clementwho was arrested for abuse and corruption of minors and was released from prison eight years after his accusation: “He told me the same thing at 12. These hdp are cut from the same scissors.”

In another Story, Lucas shared a photo from when he was a child and, over that image, wrote: “I continue to protect you.” And he added the emoji of a bandaged heart with an arm raised in a sign of strength.

Lucas Benvenuto’s word after Jey Mammon’s interview

“Letter to that child that I was one day,” he wrote in the post that he shared on his Instagram account and that appears as the first publication. And there, she says: “I am going to take care of you and protect you like no one has ever done before. Because that’s my job, to bring you back from the place where they stole the most important years of your life.” And in another section of the text, he wrote: “I am not going to leave you behind without first giving you the truth, your truth.”

For his part, in another of the potions that he made this Friday morning, he considered: “I thought that I would not live to see how my abuser sends me a hug on television and wants” my soul to heal.

In addition, he shared an image in which the word resilience appears in capital letters. And it reads: “It may seem like a very hackneyed word, but for some people it is the only way. That of not taking your eyes off life, making tsunamis the perfect waves to surf until you reach a good port”.

Lucas Benvenuto also shared a letter he wrote to the boy who was and shared the meaning of the word “resilience”

If you are a victim of family or sexual violence, or you know someone who is, call the 137 line. It is free, national and provides support, assistance and accompaniment 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

