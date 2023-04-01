Lukaku’s clear message: “I’m staying here”

The decisive weeks have begun for Romelu Lukaku. Because the Belgian is still playing for his future at Inter Milan. With five goals in 19 appearances, the storm tank, currently on loan from Chelsea, was not able to collect as many arguments as hoped. The attacker had certainly imagined being able to build on his first time from 2019 to 2021 without a hitch.

Back then, Lukaku scored an amazing 64 goals in two seasons. They were worth 113 million euros to the Blues. But the return to Stamford Bridge famously turned out to be a disappointment rather than a fairytale return. The loan back to Italy followed in the summer. But the same scenario is also emerging at Inter.

So there are still around two and a half months left to turn the tide. Because a renewed commitment is very unlikely given Inter’s financially manageable options. The attacker could therefore recommend himself for a second loan season at most.

Clear announcement

As in the winter, Lukaku once again made his intentions clear. “You will see that in the end I will stay”said the Belgian, according to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, in the direction of those responsible for the Nerazzurri. “Lukaku raises his voice”so the headline of the Italian sports newspaper and knows: “Today begins the crucial month of the season.” And Lukaku wants to use it.