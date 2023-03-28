Macri, on the decision not to be a candidate: “It was very hard”

Former President Mauricio Macri affirmed that the decision not to be a candidate in the next elections “was very hard, because the ego pushed” and considered that the fact that Together for Change has a chance of winning the elections means that history gave him “rematch”.

“It was an internal debate that took a long time. Obviously, this decision was very hard, because the ego pushed,” said the leader of the PRO.

In radio statements, the former head of state explained that “there were so many arguments to say yes, as to say no” and acknowledged that he met with important businessmen and political leaders to define his political future: “Before making important decisions, I I used to listen to everyone”.

“It took me a lot to think about this, but I ended up feeling that we have to break this that a saving leadership solves everything: we do this together or it will not happen,” he said.

In any case, Macri assured that “this decision has taken more than two years” and added: “I don’t need revenge.”