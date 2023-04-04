Macron dressed up as Hitler: Manuel Bompard defends a “right to caricature”

Guest of BFMTV, the rebellious deputy refused to explicitly ask that the fresco representing the President of the Republic in Adolf Hitler be erased. While acknowledging the differences between the two men.

A Manuel Bompard who plays with words. Guest of BFMTV, the coordinator of La France insoumise (LFI) refused to condemn a fresco representing Emmanuel Macron made up as Adolf Hitler.

“In France, we have a certain right to caricature”, defended the rebellious deputy from Bouches-du-Rhône, while recognizing “obviousness”: “Emmanuel Macron is not Adolf Hitler”. Should we then erase this fresco? On this point, Manuel Bompard kicked into touch.

“I don’t know where she is, I don’t know what wall she is in”.

“If ever… satirical painting”

The fresco, painted in Avignon in the Vaucluse, is the work of the artist Lekto. It represents the President of the Republic with the inscription “49.3”, forming a mustache similar to that of Hitler.

The sentence “NO THANK YOU” is written below as well as the precision: “if ever…satirical painting”. The territory of Grand Avignon and the prefecture of Vaucluse ordered the erasure of the fresco as soon as possible. So far, no complaint has been filed.

Lekto is a street artist accustomed to political caricatures that he often posts on his Instagram account. In June 2022, in the same place, he had made a graffiti showing Emmanuel Macron represented as Pinocchio on the stage of a theatre.

The President of the Republic, made up as a puppet, was pulled by strings held by Jacques Attali, the writer and economist reputed to be close to the Head of State. The latter had lodged a complaint, judging the fresco anti-Semitic.