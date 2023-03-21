Madonna in the studio with Max Martin, favorite producer of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift or The Weeknd

As she prepares for a titanic tour, Madonna reveals that she entered the studio with this Swedish musician that the world of pop has been tearing off for 25 years.

The Queen of Pop is back. Madonna entered the studio, assisted by an ally of mark: Max Martin, producer who signed some of the greatest world hits of the last twenty years.

“If in doubt, go to work,” Madonna wrote on Twitter on Monday in the caption of a photo in which she appears in the middle of work alongside the musician.

“The creative process is the best way to make noise and criticism go away,” she added.

Katy Perry, Céline Dion, Lady Gaga…

This is Madonna’s first time teaming up with Max Martin. This 52-year-old Swede has nevertheless become one of the most popular shadow craftsmen of American pop, working as an author, composer or producer for the greatest. Since his debut, he has participated in countless hits, 25 of which took first place rankings across the Atlantic.

His first brilliance came at the end of the 1990s when he worked for the Backstreet Boys and especially Britney Spears: it is to him that we owe the songs Baby One More Time et Crazy. The collaboration with the singer will continue intermittently throughout her career.

It’s hard to find a singing star who hasn’t worked with him since: That’s the Way It Is by Celine Dion, California Gurls de Katy Perry, Blank Space de Taylor Swift, Blinding Lights de The Weeknd, Stupid Love of Lady Gaga or even No Tears Left to Cry by Ariana Grande are just a few examples of the songs he has crafted.

No details on the nature of the collaboration between Madonna and Max Martin have been revealed. The singer’s latest album, Madame Xwas released in 2019. From next July, the interpreter of Like A Prayer will kick off the Celebration Tour, a 79-date North American and European tour that will retrace his 40-year career. It will pass through France with four concerts at the Accor Arena, on November 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2023.