Major changes in the leadership of the Republican National Committee

This Friday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) elected two important figures as leaders who will support the candidacy of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, on his way to the White House.

Michael Whatley, leader of the Republican Party in North Carolina, was elected to chair the RNC along with Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the former president and an excellent media professional.

Whatley replaces Ronna McDaniel, who had received a shower of criticism for her attitude towards the unusual political harassment of the left and the extreme left in the US on behalf of the Democrats, and had had a passive behavior on other important issues of the Committee.

In order to strengthen his electoral campaign, the undisputed Republican leader Trump called for reforms in key positions of the National Committee in search of the Oval Office for the second time.

Trump strengthens his conservative leadership

Trump, 77, who will be the Republican presidential candidate, last month presented a list of carefully selected names to head the Republican National Committee (RNC), which raises funds for the campaign and distributes them to the candidates.

Trump endorsed Michael Whatley, leader of the Republican Party in North Carolina, as RNC chair and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, married to his son Eric, as co-chair.

Both were ratified this Friday by the members of the Committee.

Whatley, currently general counsel of the Republican National Committee, has been a transcendent figure within the conservative organization, while “Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to everything that MAGA represents,” said former President Trump in his proposal and with reference to his slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The former president endorsed another ally, campaign strategist Chris LaCivita, to be the RNC’s director of operations. “This group of three is very talented, battle-tested and intelligent,” Trump commented.

For the former president, “the Republican National Committee must be a promotional ally in the presidential elections,” as is the Democratic National Committee for Joe Biden.

The 168-member RNC is holding its spring meeting in Houston, Texas, and elected its new leaders this Friday, by acclamation.

Lara Trump has promised to dedicate party funds to her father-in-law’s presidential campaign should she become co-chair of the Republican National Committee. She also hopes that these funds will support the former president in paying his legal expenses.

“Every penny will go to the number one and only job of the Republican National Committee,” he told the Newsmax television channel. “That’s electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country,” he added.

Lara, former television presenter

In selecting Whatley, Trump said he is “committed to the election integrity we must have to keep fraud out of our elections and not be robbed.”

Whatley replaces Ronna McDaniel in RNC leadership. McDaniel, the niece of Utah Senator Mitt Romney, was chosen by Trump to head the agency in 2016, but their relationship has deteriorated following a series of questionable behaviors and work by McDaniel.

For his part, Mitt Romney has become one of the anti-Trump focal points within the Republican Party and has revealed his marked differences with the former president in several left-wing media.

“I wish success to Lara and Michael,” McDaniel went ahead to say this Friday in Houston, in his farewell speech.

Lara Trump, a 41-year-old former television producer, married Eric Trump in 2014 and was active in the former president’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

He has also shown his own political aspirations. He considered running for a Senate seat in his home state of North Carolina in 2021, although he decided not to do so.

Trump surrounded himself with family members in his Trump Organization real estate business and also appointed family members to top positions in the White House. His daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner were senior advisers during his presidency.

Source: With information from AFP.