Miami-Dade announces temporary closure of Metromover during Saturday morning

MIAMI.- The Metromover system will be closed on the morning of Saturday, March 9 until 2:00 pm due to a construction project at the Miami Tower in downtown, Miami-Dade County announced in a press release.

According to the document, the project that causes the closure of Metromover is not related to the county, nor to the County Department of Transportation, it is being carried out by an outside company under the supervision of the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA.

As a precautionary measure, all stations will remain closed until Miami-Dade County receives approval to open.

To alleviate the inconvenience that may be caused by the interruption of this important service, the public will have a free bus transportation service that will cover routes between the affected stations.

During this temporary closure, Miami-Dade will take the opportunity to continue advancing the Metromover improvement project, the text indicated.

Those interested in getting real-time transit updates can sign up for traffic alerts or download the Go Miami-Dade Transit mobile app.

Last February, there was another closure of this transportation system for the same reason.

