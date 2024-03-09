Biden refuses to commit to Trump-proposed debate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden I refuse to commit to maintaining a debate with who will presumably be his rival in the country’s next elections, former President Donald Trump, and conditioned this possible face-to-face to the “behavior” of his rival.

“It depends on their behavior,” the Democrat responded when asked by the press about his participation in a debate that former President Trump noted would be “important” to address “vital” issues for the nation.

“It is important, for the good of our country, that Joe Biden and I debate issues that are vital to America and the American people,” Trump said in a post on his profile on his own social network, Truth Social, after the results. of the ‘Super Tuesday’ primaries.

“That’s why I call for debates to be held whenever, wherever, wherever,” Trump said.

Trump claimed to be willing to attend debates even organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, thus contradicting the position of the Republican Party itself, which last year said that its candidate would not participate in debates organized by the aforementioned commission.

In his message, the former president said he was willing to be led by “the corrupt Democratic National Committee (DNC), or its affiliate, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).”

Biden starts as the main, and almost only, candidate to represent the Democrats in the elections. Trump, for his part, has also convinced a large part of the Republican electorate.

Both starred in the last US elections, held in 2020. On that occasion, Biden won. Today its popularity is less than 40%, Americans are concerned about high inflation and migration whose open border policy is generating chaos in the country.

Source: With information from Europa Press