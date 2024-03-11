Man arrested for attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old girl in Miami

Homestead Police, a city in Miami-Dade County, arrested Michael Luprecio by trying to kidnap a 13-year-old teenager who was walking his dog on Friday morning.

And local media reported that the teenager was walking on Southwest Fourth Street, near Krome Avenue, just after seven in the morning, when she came across the Chevrolet Tahoe driven by the attacker.

According to the police report, Luprecio pulled into the driveway of the girl’s home, opened the hood of the SUV and looked underneath.

While the girl was walking towards the door of her home, she passed by Luprecio and he “aggressively lunged at her, grabbing her by the right wrist and the lower part of her buttocks, taking her by surprise,” the document explains.

“The victim stated that he pulled her towards him against her will, holding her by the wrist, trying to bring her closer to his vehicle. She screamed, fearing for her life, but was able to get away and run inside her house to call the police,” he says. The report.

The attacker fled, but the incident was captured by the surveillance camera of a nearby business.

Police tracked the gunman’s Chevrolet Tahoe to his home in the 1200 block of Northwest Ninth Street, where they conducted undercover surveillance.

Luprecio was stopped for an obscured license plate after he got into the vehicle and drove away.

The attacker “admitted to having seen the victim walking her dog and decided to stop nearby to check a noise coming from her engine” and claimed that he “scared” her by “aggressively” closing the hood, according to what he told the police.

Luprecio was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Penitentiary Center accused of attempted child abduction y injuries. This Monday morning he remained detained without bail.

In February, a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in South Carolina, She was found alive with her kidnapper in the parking lot of a shopping center in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest in Key Largo of the 35-year-old man from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, who was wanted by federal authorities for the kidnapping of the minor.

Also, in January A woman reported that she woke up naked, drugged and beaten at a motel on 8th Street after getting into an Uber car that he thought was the one he had ordered.

The incident occurred when the victim, a California resident, was on vacation in Miami.