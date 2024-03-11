Milei removes the Secretary of Labor after controversy over salary increase

BUENOS AIRES.- The president of Argentina , Javier Miley announced the dismissal of the Secretary of Labor, Omar Yasín, due to the “error” committed in relation to the salaries of senior public officials and which involved increases of up to 48%, insisting that it was an automatic adjustment.

“I fired the Secretary of Labor. At this moment they are notifying him for this error,” Milei confirmed in an interview given this Monday to the LN+ network and which comes after the cascade of accusations and rectifications of the last few hours.

The president argued that the salary increase of senior officials of almost 50%, which was later annulled, occurred due to a decree that Cristina Kirchner had signed in 2010, which established that hierarchical positions cannot earn less than the people below them in the structure. The president assured that this caused the Kirchner-era decree to “trigger.”

“That’s where the increase skyrockets,” he argued. The president recalled that in January he gave an order “not to increase salaries of hierarchical personnel,” which theoretically implied the freezing of payrolls for the main political positions, including members of the cabinet.

In that sense, Milei said that he decided to reverse the increases and fire Yasin from the labor portfolio.

Yasin had held the Labor portfolio since December. Before joining the Milei team, he was an advisor to Patricia Bullrich in the 2023 presidential campaign. Previously, he was in the government of Mauricio Macri, both in the government of the city of Buenos Aires and in the national government.

After Yasín’s removal, the Milei Government made official the decree that annuls the February salary increase for senior executive officials, including the President, Vice President, ministers and other members of the Cabinet.

“It has been deposited and what is done next month is that it is deducted when the payment is made. We continue with this position that here the adjustment is paid for by everyone, especially politicians,” said Milei.

The Argentine president criticized what he calls the “political caste” for having created “mechanisms” to automatically activate salary increases and “not having to raise a hand.” “These things are hidden and you don’t realize it,” he added, before highlighting that “the important thing” is that everything has already been canceled and the discounts will be adjusted in the next payroll.

Source: With information from Europa Press / Clarin