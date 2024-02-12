Man reported missing dies at the hands of police in South Florida

A man who had been reported missing and in danger was shot by police officers during a confrontation at an apartment complex in Weston, South Florida, this Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mario Bonilla55, resident of Weston.

He shooting It occurred in the morning hours in the 1400 block of Capri Lane, at the 10X apartments near Weston Town Center, west of Interstate 75, according to press reports.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) reported that officers responded to the area shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible suspicious person.

“When they found the individual, he exited the vehicle. He was armed. They gave him verbal commands to drop the weapon. He did not do it. Instead, he charged at the officers, causing one of the officers to fire his weapon.“said BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was later identified by authorities.

Wanda Corderowho identified herself as Bonilla’s mother-in-law, told local channels that he He had been missing since Saturday and had left a suicide note.

“They just said he had a shootout with the police,” he said. “I don’t understand, he was not a violent person. We never knew he had a gun and we don’t know what’s going on. It’s a total shock for us, for the family, for my daughter’s family. “I don’t know anything yet.”

Cordero noted that a witness said Bonilla had been sitting in a car at the complex.

“I don’t know why this happened. I do not know why. She was the kindest person,” she stated.

BSO had issued a statement press release this Sunday in which he reported that Bonilla was missing and in danger.

According to the BSO Missing Persons Unit, the man had last been seen in the area of ​​the 16600 block of Hemingway Drive around 4 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to providing a description of his physical characteristics and clothing, investigators reported that he was last seen driving a red 2003 Nissan Altima with Florida tag 687MKQ.

Police said they have reason to believe Bonilla may be in danger.

The area of ​​the shooting was closed off Monday morning by BSO while the incident was investigated.