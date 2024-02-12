Population of migratory species decreases in the world by 44%

The report was presented at the last world conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), and highlights that one in five, that is, more than 22%, of the Nearly 1,200 UN-listed species are at risk of extinction, including those not monitored by CMS.

Likewise, it specifies that 51% of the biodiversity areas important for migratory animals that are part of the CMS do not have protection. Likewise, 58% of natural places experience unsustainable levels of pollution caused by humans.

The CMS is a UN initiative created in 1983 in which 133 countries participate. The treaty establishes coordinated measures to prevent habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation.

Loss of habitat

The authors mention two of the threats causing this phenomenon: habitat loss and overexploitation caused by human activity such as hunting and illegal fishing. These causes, experts say, can cause serious problems in the balance of the environment.

The research found that three in four wild species are affected by habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation, while seven in 10 are victims of overexploitation, including intentional capture and bycatch.

On the other hand, the report emphasizes that climate change, pollution and invasive species are also having profound impacts on the decline of this type of animals that have a migratory flow. A large number of songbirds, sea turtles, whales, sharks and other animals move to different environmental environments with seasonal changes due to these environmental problems.

“These live in habitats where it is very important to have clean water and air, food, coastal protection among other things, and habitats cannot provide these ecosystem services if we do not do so,” the report details.

Additionally, study researchers expressed concern about CMS-listed fish species, of which 97% are at high risk of extinction threat. These include sharks, rays and migratory sturgeons, which face a high risk of extinction, and their populations have declined by 90% since the 1970s, the report states.

The study notes that in the last 30 years, 70 migratory species included in the CMS list, including the steppe eagle, Egyptian vulture and wild camel have become more threatenedcompared to 14 that now have improved conservation status such as blue and humpback whales, white-tailed sea eagle and black-faced spoonbill.

The text indicates that 399 migratory species that are threatened or at risk of extinction are not currently listed by CMS, so such a comprehensive assessment of migratory species has not been carried out until now.

They specified that animal life found in Asia, North America and Africa are the most threatened. However, over the past 10 years, the overall risk of extinction has increased in Europe, South and Central America and the Caribbean regions.

Danger of Extinction

Although some CMS species had positive trends, the report exposes the risk of extinction has increased. Between 1988 and 2020, 70 studied species moved into the highest threat category established by the treaty and only 14 groups showed genuine improvement.

Given this situation, experts highlight the need to take greater measures for all migratory species that require international cooperation to address their conservation. Likewise, they plan to evaluate proposals for conservation measures and formally include several new species of concern.

Amy Fraenkel, executive secretary of CMS, argues that “the conservation needs and threats facing migratory species must be addressed more effectively, on a larger scale and with renewed determination.”

“Many of the threats these species face are global drivers of environmental change, affecting both biodiversity loss and climate change. Therefore, addressing the decline of migratory species requires actions by governments, the private sector and other actors,” they emphasized.

For her part, Susan Lieberman, vice president of international policy at the nonprofit organization Wildlife Conservation Society, said that a country alone cannot save any of these species.

“Eight South American governments are expected to jointly propose adding two species of declining Amazonian catfish to the UN treaty list of migratory species of concern,” he added.

To prepare the report, existing data was used, such as information from the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, which tracks whether a species is in danger of extinction.

The main focus of the report is the 1,189 animal species that have been recognized by CMS Parties as in need of international protection and are listed by CMS. However, it also presents analyzes linked to more than 3,000 additional non-CMS migratory species.

Source: With information from the United Nations Organization and EuropaPress