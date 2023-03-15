Manche: the famous cabins of Gouville-sur-Mer threaten the natural heritage

The tourist site of Gouville-sur-Mer, in the Manche department, is more than ever a victim of its own success. With its colorful beach huts, attendance is exploding and the dunes are weakening, to such an extent that their access could soon be restricted.

Olivier and Christelle traveled two and a half hours to take pictures of one and the same subject: the colorful cabins of Gouville sur Mer (Sleeve). On social networks, this landscape has its small effect and when the mayor types the name of his municipality on the internet, here are the first images that appear: “Everyone is crazy about Grouville-sur-Mer because of the very famous cabins. We even talk about it in China”welcomes the elected LR François Legras .

Dunes threatened with extinction

Today, these 72 beach huts are real stars. But the problem is that they are built on dunes which do not support the passage of the crowd. “It has become catastrophic. At the foot of the cabin, everything is torn away and now that the sand is bare, every time there is wind, the sand blows away with the wind”, deplores Jean-Pierre Legoubey, the delegated mayor of Gouville-sur-Mer. In a few years, the dunes could simply disappear so to avoid getting there, elected officials want to limit access.