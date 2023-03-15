Central German newspaper on the railway

Central German newspaper

The report by the Federal Audit Office is a gossip for Germany’s largest transport company and its owner, the federal government. However, a gossip with an announcement: Neither the problems are new, nor are the demands that the Court of Auditors is now raising. For years, critical railway and transport associations have been demanding that the group withdraw from foreign investments, concentrate on its core business in Germany and combine tracks, points, overhead lines and stations in an independent company.

